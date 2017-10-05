Three men arrested after Salt Lake City convenience store robbery

SALT LAKE CITY – Three men are in custody accused of robbing a Maverik gas station in Salt Lake City.

Police said, at about 11:30 p.m., three men walked into the store at 310 S. 900 E., pulled out a gun, took items from the store and sped off.

The store clerk described the car to police who later found the vehicle.

When officers pulled over the car, the suspects ran but were caught soon after.

K9 officers helped make the arrests.

Officers said they have not recovered a weapon or the stolen goods but the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of those suspects have not been released at this time.