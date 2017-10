Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the perfect cat, and the only one some who are allergic will ever be able to have.

The Qoobo is basically a two-pound fur pillow with a tail that responds when you pet it.

The company that created it, Yukai, says it's supposed to be comforting.

No face. No claws. You don't have to feed it or clean up after it. It just rests in your lap and you pet it.

The pillow cat comes in "Husky Gray" or "French Brown."

The company has not set a price yet but said it should be available sometime in 2018.