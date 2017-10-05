Police in Bluffdale seek man accused of beating girlfriend ‘almost to death’

BLUFFDALE CITY, Utah — Police in Bluffdale City are asking the public for help as they look for a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and beating her severely over the course of several hours.

Sgt. Shane Taylor with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said Peterson kidnapped his girlfriend October 1 and drove around with her for about seven hours while assaulting her. Taylor said Peterson forced the victim into his car several times during the ordeal and beat her “almost to death.”

Peterson eventually took the victim to a park in Bluffdale City, and when police observed him in the area he fled on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized, Taylor said.

The incident is being investigated by detectives with the Bluffdale City Precinct of Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Police ask anyone who sees Peterson or who has knowledge of his whereabouts to call Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.