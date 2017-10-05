× Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

Salt Lake City Police say the man was on a skateboard near 700 South and 250 West when he was struck by a vehicle. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver who struck the man fled the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle is a light-colored SUV that sustained damage to its front end.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.