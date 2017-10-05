Firefighters investigate cause of fire in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah – Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire in the garage of Pleasant Grove home Thursday.

A neighbor saw the smoke and fire at the home near 1400 E. 450 N. and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage and its attic in flames.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.

However, the house has water and smoke damage.

Authorities said the fire started in the garage but have not confirmed what sparked the flames.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.