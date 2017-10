COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – A backhoe fire closed roads and left a man with burns in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the backhoe, which was underneath power lines, hit a gas line at the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Yard near 6580 S. 3000 E. at about 3 p.m.

Officials closed 3000 E. between 6500 S. and Ft. Union Blvd. as crews contained the fire near the gas line.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.