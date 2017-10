Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Michael Cassidy talks about 'The Stray', an inspiring true story about a stray dog, Pluto, who appears from out of nowhere just in time to save a family that is falling apart. Based on actual life events, this heart-warming true story shows how the things we sometimes value least in life are in fact the most important.

'The Stray will open nationwide on October 6. For more information, visit thestray.movie.