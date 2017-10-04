Gov. Mitt Romney endorses former Provo Mayor John Curtis for Congress

PROVO, Utah – Former Republican Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney has endorsed former Provo Mayor John Curtis in the race to fill the vacant Third Congressional District Seat.

“I am proud to endorse John Curtis, a leader who will get things done for Utah,” Romney said.

Romney joins a growing list of prominent Utahns who are supporting Curtis.

“Throughout his career as a businessman and a mayor, John has solved tough problems,” Romney said. “That’s what Washington, DC, needs now more than ever. John’s can-do attitude will serve Utah well.”

“I’m honored to have Governor Romney’s support,” Curtis said. “It’s time to bring Utah results and values to D.C. and end the dysfunction there.”

Curtis faces Democrat Dr. Kathie Allen in the November 7 special election.