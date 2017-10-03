Spooky Crafts and Goodies at The Spooktacular Jenibee Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's finally time to pull out that Halloween decor and the Spooktacular Jenibee Market has some of the trendiest and fun decorations out there.

The "market" is a collection of about 80 individual artisan vendors gathered at the Holiday City Hall. Most of the vendors are local and most of the items are individually handmade by the vendors.

Though it may be the Spooktacular Jenibee Market, they are featuring more than just Halloween decor. Some vendors have items such as men's ties, food, and even beauty products like bath bombs.

The Spooktacular Market is taking place from October 2 to October 4.

For times and more information about Jenibee Market, visit their website at www.jenibee.com.