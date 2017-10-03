Police seek suspects in Cottonwood Heights fraud case

Cottonwood Heights Police is reaching out, in hopes of locating two suspects wanted for fraud in West Valley City.

The couple allegedly stole a credit card during a burglary in Cottonwood Heights, according to police. On September 15, the suspects used the stolen credit card to make several purchases at a Target, and other stores in West Valley City.

The suspects appear in surveillance photos walking out of a West Valley City Target. They are described by police as a Caucasion male and female. Both appear to be 18-30 years old.

Cottonwood Heights Police are asking anyone with information to contact their department.

Police are asking individuals with information to contact CHPD Detective Kevin Wyatt by email at kwyatt@ch.utah.gov and reference case number 17X005464.