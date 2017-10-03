Kimile Pendleton on Relationships, The Past, and Psychic Abilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimile Pendleton has made an entire career out of utilizing her abilities and overcoming her past. She has even written a book to help other do the same, titled Re-Framing Your Life: A Guide to Becoming Invincible.

The mediator and life coach has had tons of success in helping individuals in their relationship, past, and current issues using her amazing skill set and keen psychic abilities.

Watch as psychic, relationship therapist, life coach and mediator Kimile Pendleton does a psychic reading of our floor director, Dawn.

