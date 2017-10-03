× Funeral for LDS church Elder Robert Hales open to all Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced funeral arrangements for Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The services will be in the Tabernacle on Temple Square Friday at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

Hales passed away Oct. 1. He was 85.

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Those attending should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m.

Overflow seating will be available in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square.

Hales will be buried in a private service at the Bountiful Memorial Cemetery.

There will be no public viewing; expressions of sympathy can be posted on the Elder Robert D. Hales Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Church’s General Missionary Fund give.lds.org/hales.

Complete information is available here.