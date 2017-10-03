× Father of five and Rocky Mountain Power lineman passes away from electrical injuries

An army veteran and father of five passed away on Tuesday, due to electrical injuries.

Jesse Davis of Spanish Fork was a lineman for Rocky Mountain Power. On September 27, 2017, while working on power lines, he was involved in a serious electrical accident which put him in critical condition. According to his family, Davis passed away from the injuries while in the hospital.

On a GoFundMe page, the family expressed thanks for the support and care they have received.

“Jesse and his family are thankful for all the help and support that family, friends, and community have offered,” the GoFundMe page read.