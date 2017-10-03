× Bountiful roads found to be some of the best, study finds

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A report by the Utah Local Technical Assistance Program Center claims Bountiful’s roads are in good shape.

The survey says the city has been maintaining its road network at a satisfactory level.

A city plan estimates that $1.7 million will be spent on road maintenance each year for the next 5 years.

Report authors say funding is enough to improve the average lifespan of Bountiful`s asphalt roads from about 10 years in 2017 to about 11.5 years by 2022.