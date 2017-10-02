Woman from Utah killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman from Utah was one of the dozens of people killed Sunday night in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

According to her Facebook profile, Neysa Tonks grew up in the Salt Lake City area and went to Brighton High School.

Tonks’ sister-in-law, Jenni Davis, confirmed Tonks died in the shooting, which also left over 500 people wounded.

Tonks was living in Las Vegas at the time of the attack, according to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Tonks family.

Quote from the GoFundMe page:

“Neysa brought joy, happiness, fun and laughter to so may of us. The senseless tragedy in Las Vegas Sunday has unnessarily taken her from our community. She has always been there for her community in time of need, and now we would like to do the same for her . Please join us in remembering her and supporting her 3 boys.”