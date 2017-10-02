Salt Lake Co. Mayor mulls Congress run

SALT LAKE CITY — The next step in Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ career could take him to Washington.

In a statement released Monday, McAdams said he has been asked about challenging incumbent Mia Love in Utah’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

“I’ve heard from many Utahns encouraging me to run for the 4th Congressional District. It is something I am seriously considering, in consideration with my family. When I make any decisions, Utahns will be the first to know,” McAdams wrote in the statement.

