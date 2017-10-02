Read: LDS church statement on mass shooting in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Monday morning following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has claimed at least 58 lives and injured hundreds of others.

Read the statement below:

To all of those affected by the horrific events in Las Vegas, we offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers. We pray for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones and for those who are seeking to recover from the physical and emotional wounds they are suffering. May God bless them with the peace and comfort only He can provide in such tragic and heartbreaking moments.