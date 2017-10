Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - Authorities have just released the audio from the moment they breached the Mandalay Bay hotel room of suspected shooter Stephen Paddock.

"We need to pop this and see if we get any type of response from this guy. See if he's in here or if he's actually moved out somewhere else."

"Breach. Breach. Breach." *Explosion*

"We need the air clear for Zebra 20. They have one suspect down inside the room. Zebra 20 has one suspect down inside the room."