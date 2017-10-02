× $1.4 million raised so far for Las Vegas shooting victims

A GoFundMe page set up by Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas has raised $1.4 million out of a $2 million goal for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

According to the GoFundMe page, “Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.”

The money was raised in only nine hours, with 18,392 people contributing individual amounts up to $50,000.

The link to Sisolak’s GoFundMe page can be found here.