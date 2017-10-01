× LDS church confirms Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has died

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the passing of Elder Robert D. Hales at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Church’s press release, 85-year-old Elder Hales was surrounded by his family in a hospital when he died.

Elder Hales was sustained on April 2, 1994, to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and received his call as a general authority on April 4, 1975.

“He lived his testimony,” said President Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency. “He knew God. He knew the Savior, and he loved the Savior. … And he behaved as if God was close, Heavenly Father was close.”

Funeral details have not been announced yet but the LDS church says it will make details about the service available to the public ‘when they become available.’

Church officials say they have not yet determined when the vacancy in the Quorum of the Twelve will be filled.