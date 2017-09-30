Police suspect DUI after driver crashes into junior high in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed into a junior high school in Taylorsville Saturday morning, and police believe it may be a case of DUI.

The Unified Fire Authority said a vehicle crashed into Eisenhower Junior High School, 4351 South Redwood Road, around 11 a.m.

The car left the road and went through several chain link fences before it collided with the school. Police say the school’s fields were full of people participating in youth soccer.

“Thankfully, no injuries to the citizens or the driver,” police stated.

Police suspect the driver may have been under the influence but said they need to obtain a warrant for a blood draw.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, was not taken to a hospital or booked into jail.