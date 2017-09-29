Salt Lake Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Michael Bruce Peterson, 39, died after an altercation with police near 500 E 300 S in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Peterson had entered a nearby beauty salon around 3:50 and groped a female employee prior to his altercation with officers.

“He went in and, with both hands, grabbed the buttocks of one of the female workers. He then proceeded to walk through the rooms of this business. At one time, he tried to take away a phone of one of the female workers, who was calling 911 to report this incident to dispatch,” Brown said. “Ultimately, he laid down on one of the workstations. This whole situation occurred for 15 minutes before he left the business.”

Police made contact with Peterson in the parking lot of a Walgreen’s pharmacy.

“We don’t know all the details right now. Another officer showed up. There was a very violent situation – altercation – where a TASER was deployed, an impact baton was used and ultimately shots were fired,” Brown said. “Michael Bruce Peterson was declared deceased at the scene. Our officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but they were serious.”

Two Salt Lake City Police officers were taken to hospitals and were listed Thursday as being in serious but stable condition. Both were released Thursday night.

Brown said one officer suffered a broken nose, lacerations and a broken ankle. The other officer, Brown said, suffered a contusion and laceration to his arm.

West Valley City Police are investigating the incident, as it is protocol for another agency to investigate officer-involved critical incidents.