Ogden and Riverdale Fire Departments heave rescue teams responded Friday afternoon to an individual who was trapped in a trench near 9th and Washington in Ogden.

Crews were working to, “extricate the trapped person,” according to Ogden Fire Department’s Twitter.

According to Ogden Fire, “Crews have extricated the patient and are on the way to the hospital.”

┬áNo further information on the patient’s condition has been made available at this time.