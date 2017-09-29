Celebrate National Coffee Day with McCafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McDonald's McCafe is all new-and-improved just in time for National Coffee Day.

Rob Sparrer, owner/director of the McDonald's on 9000 S off 4000 W gives us a preview into the new McCafe equipment and menu that's going to give coffee shops a run for their money.

The new equipment and machines are more modern and are streamline which allows for a more consistent and delicious coffee flavor. McDonald's employees go through special training just to learn how to use their new McCafe machine.

With a whole bunch of new flavors like a Caramel Macchiato, Cappicino, Americano, and the seasonal favorite Pumpkin Spice, McDonald's is ready to celebrate National Coffee Day the right way.

