So Cupcake’s Inspirational Story and Halloween Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes

Something sweeter than a cupcake? The story behind So Cupcake.

Mother Natalie Jensen opened up So Cupcake in honor of her daughter, Celina Jensen.

Celina got the opportunity to meet Emeril Lagasse via the Make-A-Wish foundation, an amazing experience that reinforced both Natalie and Celina's love for food. Shortly after their meeting, Natalie's sister-in-law asked her to make a cake from scratch. Before she knew it, Natalie was not only baking cakes from scratch, but was inventing recipes and goods with her family.

Not long after, they opened up So Cupcake, and continuously dedicate their success and love for good food to Celina. This February will be their 10 year anniversary.

Despite her love for gingerbread and peppermint, Celina's all-time favorite holiday flavor is pumpkin chocolate chip. In honor of their upcoming Halloween Tea Party featuring Curella Di Vil, Natalie and Celina show us how to make some hauntingly delicious pumpkin chocolate chip cupcakes.

For more information on So Cupcakes, or inquiries on renting out their store, visit their website at www.socupcake.com.