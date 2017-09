Pumpkin and Ginger Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

1 (14 1/2 oz.) can vegetable or chicken broth

1 (5 oz.) can evaporated milk or 2/3 cup canned unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

10-12 fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup plain yogurt (optional)

In a large saucepan up to medium heat, add oil. Saute the ginger and garlic with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add pumpkin, broth, evaporated or coconut milk, onion powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with basil, walnuts and yogurt, if using. Serve immediately.

