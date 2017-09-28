Police: Two Salt Lake store robberies may be connected

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are investigating two robberies that happened within just minutes of each other and officers say may be connected.

Salt Lake City Police say the first robbery happened at a 7-Eleven store at 776 S. 1300 E. at about 2 a.m.

Then, about 10 minutes later, another robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven at 1700 S. and 535 E. in Salt Lake City.

Police are waiting to get security footage from the second store but say the suspect may be the same person based on the description from the clerk.

Police say, in both cases, a man walked into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the till.

Officers said he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerks at both stores say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall.

Police said he was wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

Authorities said the vehicle in the first robbery is described as a 4-door Honda with a gray trim.

Police said the suspect got into the back seat of the Honda from the first robbery, suggesting there may be three to four people involved.

Salt Lake City Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information.