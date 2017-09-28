× Police: teen admits to having sex with family dog – again

WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio teen admitted to having sex with the family dog, police in Warren, Ohio report.

A family member found the 17-year-old boy naked in bed with the dog, according to WKBN. The family member reported the incident to Trumbull County Children Services.

Editor’s note: Details of this story are disturbing.

WKBN reports the teen is now facing two misdemeanor counts of bestiality and animal cruelty charges.

Police said it’s not the first time it’s happened. It was almost one year ago that the boy, who was then 16, was charged with animal cruelty for having sexual contact with the dog. Ohio’s bestiality law had not yet taken affect.

Investigators told WKBN that the boy confessed to having sex with the dog in July and September. He is being held on a probation violation at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The dog, which is a dachshund mix, was being examined by a veterinarian to determine if it received any injuries.

“My concern with the interview is if he would do this to an animal, would you do to a small child,” Det. Nick Carney, Warren Police Department, said. “So this case is not open and shut. There is some follow-up work I have to do that I can’t really talk about right now.”

Investigators say if the dog was seriously injured, the charges could be adjusted.