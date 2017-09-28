One dead, two officers hurt in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway after an incident in which one person was killed and two officers were hurt in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is focused on an area near 500 E and 300 S. Police dispatch described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but it isn’t clear how the officers were hurt.

Salt Lake City Police described the incident as “critical.” Further details were not immediately available.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates as we get them.