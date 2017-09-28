One dead, two officers hurt in SLC

Posted 4:34 pm, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49PM, September 28, 2017

An officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City September 28, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway after an incident in which one person was killed and two officers were hurt in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is focused on an area near 500 E and 300 S. Police dispatch described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but it isn’t clear how the officers were hurt.

Salt Lake City Police described the incident as “critical.”  Further details were not immediately available.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates as we get them.