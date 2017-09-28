Community supports family of 3-year-old Utahn killed in tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBORO - Friends and family of 3-year-old Tayzli Hale gathered Thursday night in Petersboro, Utah to release balloons and remember her.

"We're all really heartbroken," said Ashley Bodine, a family friend and spokesperson. "We just thought this might be a really god way to bring people together and heal."

Tayzli was bucked from a horse Tuesday afternoon and suffered a serious brain injury. She was taken by Life Flight to Primary Children's, but showed no signs of brain activity and couldn't breathe on her own. She was declared dead on Wednesday.

"We were really hopeful," Bodine said. "It didn't look good but we were hopeful, and we prayed and we prayed for a miracle."

According to the family's GoFundMe link, Hale's organs will be donated in hopes they can save another's life.

"We prayed for a miracle," Bodine said. "We may be being blessed with a different miracle."

Everywhere you looked, signs reading 'Tay Tay Strong' and ribbons wrapped in pink adorned the neighborhood. Tay Tay was Tayzli's nickname.

"She was just a little princess. She loved girlie things, and loved pink," Bodine said.