Caring for the Caregiver—Self-care tips for those who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s

Taking over care for a spouse, parent, or other loved one is sometimes a natural part of life. Caring for someone with a chronic or progressive disease such as Alzheimer’s can be rewarding but also difficult. If you are a family caregiver, it’s just as important to take care of yourself and check your own mental and physical health from time to time. Caregivers who are also juggling their own lives are at a much higher risk of depression and illness.

Since September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, starting the conversation about the health and well-being of a family caregiver is an essential part of overall care.

Effects of Caregiving on Health

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s comes with its own unique challenges. Experiencing mental and emotional strain is common, which is often coupled with the physical demands of providing care. Some of the most common health complaints from caregivers include:

Changes in mood

Sleep deprivation

Poor eating habits

Poor exercise habits

Feelings of depression

Becoming sick more often

High cholesterol and blood pressure

Steps to improving your own health as a caregiver

Reducing and managing personal stress

Recognizing early signs of depression in yourself

Acknowledge your feelings

Making time for your own hobbies and interests

Identify if/when you need extra help with caregiving tasks

Know what resources are available to you

Communicate with your physician or talk to a therapist

Attend to your own healthcare needs

Set goals for yourself

Register for a class on caring for the caregiver with Jamie beginning in October. Please call 801-350-4777.