Sometimes brands become common names for things like tissue and Kleenex,

Or instead of getting a soda, you grab a Coke.

One company is taking issue with that practice, Velcro, and it put together a pretty funny music video to complain about it.

Velcro says when you refer to the non-branded version of its adhesive technology as "Velcro," you are diminishing the importance of their brand.

The company said it wants people to recognize its dozens of other products, not just the stuff on your shoes.