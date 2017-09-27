Salmon with Lemon Mustard Dill Sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. (approx.. 4) salmon fillets, patted dry with paper towels

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or 1 tablespoon dried dill

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

10-12 fresh basil leaves, torn

No salt seasoning and pepper

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, add the canola oil. Season the salmon fillets with no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook for 2-4 minutes on each side depending on the thickness of the fillet and to desired doneness.

In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, yogurt, dill, lemon juice, honey, no salt seasoning and pepper. To serve, drizzle the desired amount of sauce over each fillet. Garnish with basil leaves. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute