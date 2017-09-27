My Heart Challenge – Small changes you can make to improve heart health
The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.
- Commit to a time to exercise. Pick a time of day that you can consistently set aside for workouts.
- Have a plan for exercising, whether arranging to meet a friend at the gym, attending an exercise class or simply planning out the exercises you want to do.
- Incorporate intervals and circuit training into your exercise plan, and do exercises that work different areas of the body.
- Keep a daily record of what you eat and the exercises you do.
- Learn about nutrition and sign up for wellness classes.