My Heart Challenge – Small changes you can make to improve heart health

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Commit to a time to exercise. Pick a time of day that you can consistently set aside for workouts.

Have a plan for exercising, whether arranging to meet a friend at the gym, attending an exercise class or simply planning out the exercises you want to do.

Incorporate intervals and circuit training into your exercise plan, and do exercises that work different areas of the body.

Keep a daily record of what you eat and the exercises you do.

Learn about nutrition and sign up for wellness classes.

The My Heart Challenge : Nonprofit Edition is underway. Here are a few tips to help you increase your heart health: