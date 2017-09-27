My Heart Challenge – Small changes you can make to improve heart health

Posted 5:17 pm, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16PM, September 27, 2017

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

The My Heart Challenge : Nonprofit Edition is underway. Here are a few tips to help you increase your heart health:

  • Commit to a time to exercise. Pick a time of day that you can consistently set aside for workouts.
  • Have a plan for exercising, whether arranging to meet a friend at the gym, attending an exercise class or simply planning out the exercises you want to do.
  • Incorporate intervals and circuit training into your exercise plan, and do exercises that work different areas of the body.
  • Keep a daily record of what you eat and the exercises you do.
  • Learn about nutrition and sign up for wellness classes.