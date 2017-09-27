Cyprus Credit Union: The Do’s and Don’ts in Money Etiquette

Financial Expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union talks about a variety of money etiquette rules we should keep in mind when dealing with others.
Money Etiquette Tips
Don't ask:
- How much it cost?
- How much they earn?
Resist urge to brag about financial matters:
- How much you make
- How much you give
Don't play the 'big shot' by giving gifts others can't reciprocate
It's OK to say no when asked to loan money, even to family
Making Unreasonable offers when negotiating
- Don't put someone in an awkward position if it's not an offer you would entertain should it be the other way around.
At a restaurant:
Don`t Undertip
- Most are making $2.30/hour
- Tip at least 15% if good service
- If given free items (like drinks) include value when calculating tip
Splitting the Bill
- Let server know at the beginning, if you want the bill on separate checks or if you're splitting the bill
- Sets expectations with people you're dining with
Offer to Pay Tip
- If someone else has offered to pay, it is polite to offer to cover the tip
- Bring cash and be generous