Victims, suspect in Garden City shooting spree identified

GARDEN CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety has identified the victims and suspect involved in a shooting spree in Garden City Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as April Carnahan and Michael Carnahan, and the suspect, who was found dead at the scene, was identified as Rick Bywater.

The shooting incident occurred at Sweetwater Trailer Park around 12:30 p.m.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a suicidal man was firing shots at homes there.

The suspect then drove into a house and shot a husband and wife with a shotgun, a representative for the Rich County Sheriff’s Office said.

“During the attack, gun fire was exchanged and it is believed that is when the suspect was shot and killed,” the DPS statement said. “A preliminary investigation shows the elderly couple shot back at the suspect as a manner of self-defense.”

According to DPS, officers arrived at the scene to find a deceased man inside a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a trailer home.