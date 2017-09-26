Utah County therapist arrested for alleged sexual abuse of underage girl

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A licensed marriage and family therapist has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Jason Scott Calder, of Bountiful, is facing charges of rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse.

Until recently, Calder worked at a youth treatment center in Utah County.

One of his former patients, a 16-year-old girl, told a new therapist Calder had sexually abused her multiple times from March 2017 through June 2017.

The victim said the alleged abuse happened during therapy sessions with Calder when she was a resident in the inpatient youth treatment facility where Calder worked.

Authorities arrested Calder and booked into the Utah County Jail on the following charges: one count of rape, 10 counts of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible sexual abuse.

NewHavenrtc.com, which lists Calder as an employee, states it has locations in Spanish Fork and Saratoga Springs.

According to its website:

Jason is an award-winning psychotherapist who has been in the industry since 1999, working as a front-line staff, therapist or clinician. He has experience in both a residential and wilderness environment that makes it easy to relate to the students at New Haven. Jason chose to work at New Haven due to the program’s long-standing reputation for clinical quality and restorative relationships. Jason gets satisfaction as he witnesses each student regain her sense of personal identity and value. Jason has given presentations around the country to mental health professionals, physicians and families on the neurological effects of process addictions, supportive treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorders and the experiential interventions to help adolescents find greater meaning and purpose in their lives. He has appeared on 20/20 (post-production), in The Atlantic, and his work has been featured on CNN and CBS News. Jason was raised in Bountiful, UT where he enjoyed spending time in nature. His hobbies include canyoneering, snowboarding, reading, whitewater kayaking, cooking, backpacking, caving and spending time with his wife and daughter.

Calder had most recently been working at a residential treatment center in Salt Lake County.

His employment at the residential treatment center was terminated.

Authorities set bail for Calder at $100,000, cash only.

Detectives said they would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have been abused by Calder, or if anyone knows of someone who might have been victimized by Calder.

You can contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 851-4010.