The Utah Diaper Bank Needs Your Help

Victor Velivis, Founder and Executive Director of the Utah Diaper Bank is looking for help finding storage and volunteers to help him distribute diapers across Utah to family who can’t afford this basic need. This year, many generous donation left him needing more space to expand and more people to help package and deliver diapers across Utah.

If you're interested in helping, or for more information on the Utah Diaper Bank, please visit www.utahdiaperbank.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/utahdiaperbank/