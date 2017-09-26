The DABC shut down a Utah liquor store over missing money

TREMONTON — In a rare move, Utah’s alcohol control authority has ordered the closure of a liquor store after a history of missing money.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission voted unanimously to terminate a contract it had for the Tremonton package agency store. During its monthly meeting, the DABC heard reports of numerous shortages. Audits conducted by the agency found a $3,000 shortage in January, an $11,000 shortage in June and a $2,000 shortage in August. DABC staffers said there were other shortages “on and off” in previous years.

A package agency is not a state-run liquor store per se, but a contract the state has with someone to operate a small store in an underserved area. Package agencies are scattered around the state in rural areas.

At Tuesday’s meeting, DABC commissioners expressed concern that Tremonton store owner Robert McLachlan had moved out of state. McLachlan offered to move back once he sold his home, and blamed the missing money on former store employees. He brought a check to the meeting to make good on any remaining shortfalls.

“I’d still like to run it, that’s all I can say,” he told the commission.

DABC commissioners debated the impact terminating a contract would have on Tremonton residents. As a liquor control state, Utah sells and supplies alcohol. Commission chairman John Nielsen said he was worried about no longer being able to provide a service to Tremonton.

“We have to take some drastic action,” newly appointed DABC commissioner Tom Jacobson said.

The commission voted unanimously to terminate the Tremonton liquor store contract and close the store. DABC staffers were then enlisted to drive to Tremonton and remove any remaining product from the shelves.

With the immediate closure of the Tremonton store, the nearest liquor stores are in Brigham City and Logan. DABC Executive Director Sal Petilos said the state would take new bids for another package agency in Tremonton.

Also at the DABC meeting on Tuesday: