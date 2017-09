× Need a job? UPS is looking to hire 1,500 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Need a job? UPS has is looking to hire 1,500 more people in Salt Lake City for the busy holiday shipping season.

The openings include package handlers, delivery drivers, driver helpers, part-time managers and auto mechanics.

The company says 35 percent of people hired for seasonal employment become permanent after the holidays.

