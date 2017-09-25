Zucchini Parmesan and Almond Saute

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 garlic cloves, dices

1/4 onion, chopped

3 cups zucchini, sliced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/3 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup almonds, sliced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add the oil. Saute the garlic, onion and zucchini with red pepper flakes, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes. Mix in parmesan cheese and almonds. Cook for 1 minute. Serve immediately.