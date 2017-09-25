Zucchini Parmesan and Almond Saute
Zucchini Parmesan and Almond Saute
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 garlic cloves, dices
1/4 onion, chopped
3 cups zucchini, sliced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/3 cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 cup almonds, sliced
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add the oil. Saute the garlic, onion and zucchini with red pepper flakes, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes. Mix in parmesan cheese and almonds. Cook for 1 minute. Serve immediately.