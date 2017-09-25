× Utah given more than $3 million to assist mothers and young families

SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has given more than $3 million to help local and state agencies in Utah with young families.

The money allocated by the administration allows agencies to conduct home visitation services to families with children of kindergarten age or younger. Visitations are meant to help improve children’s health, and encourage positive parenting.

Visiting programs are voluntary, and are meant to give “necessary resources and skills to raise children who are physically, socially, and emotionally healthy and ready to learn,” according a statement made by the administration.

Similar programs across the country have conducted 3.3 million total home visits mad by health, social service, and child development professionals.