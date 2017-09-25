Salt Lake City intersection closed after utility lines snagged

SALT LAKE CITY – Emergency crews and authorities are investigating and making repairs after what appears to be the result of a hit-and-run on a traffic light at Redwood Road and Indiana.

The first calls about this came in about 5:20 a.m.

However, so far, no one saw the actual crash and police at this point are assuming it was either a semi or another type of high-profile vehicle, tall enough to snag the traffic light.

The light then dragged down at least one utility line which then took down at least one utility pole.

Redwood Rd. is closed between Indiana and 400 S., traffic is being diverted along neighborhood streets.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the vehicle and driver that caused this crash.

Anyone who happened to see anything in the area of Indiana Ave. and Redwood Rd. just after 5 a.m. is asked to call Salt Lake Police (801) 799-3000.