Police identify 70-year-old man killed in crash at the mouth of Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah – Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash at the mouth of Provo Canyon as 70-year-old Mike Taylor of Orem.

Lt. Craig Martinez with the Orem Police Department said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Friday as Taylor made a right turn and lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently rolled near 800 N.

Taylor was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The cause is under investigation, but at this time Martinez says there are no obvious signs of impairment or distraction.