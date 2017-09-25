Free Beauty Classes for Women Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fight against cancer can be a very emotionally distressing. Some treatment side effects include changes in skin tone and texture, hair loss, or weight gain, which can sometimes hurt a woman's self-esteem.

Look Good Feel Better is a free program for women who are undergoing cancer treatment. Volunteer Cindy Johnson explains what each class offers.

These free classes are held regularly across the state for women with cancer. For more information about the Look Good Feel Better program, visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org or call or 1-800-395-LOOK.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society's Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Utah is just around the corner.

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Saturday, October 7

Liberty Park

Registration: 7:30 am

Walk: 9 am

Sign up and donate at MakingStridesinUtah.org.