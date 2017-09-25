Cottonwood Heights Police release body cam video from officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department released body camera footage Monday showing an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a chase earlier this month.

The shooting occurred after a CHPD officer tried to pull over a 17-year-old suspected of driving under the influence. The video shows the vehicle pursuit coming to a halt, and the teen starts walking away under the I-15 overpass at 1300 S in Salt Lake City.

"We want to be able to show it and say 'hey, we have these [body cameras] for a reason. This is what the officer saw, this is what he went through.' You could hear the intensity ratchet up. You could hear the breathing, you could hear the yelling, you can hear all that stuff. I mean, it's a pretty intense thing," said Lt. Dan Bartlett, CHPD,

Bartlett said the officer repeatedly told the 17-year-old not to move, but the teen apparently tried to reach for something near his waist, prompting the officer to open fire.

"My thoughts would be he was in fear for his life," Bartlett said.

The teen was shot once in the abdomen and recovered at a hospital. It was there that police found the teen was, in fact, armed.

"They didn't strip search him [at the scene]. So when the clothes were finally being cut off of him at the hospital is when it finally came out," Bartlett said.

Although the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has not announced the results of an investigation into the incident, the officer who shot the teen returned to work last week.