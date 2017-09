Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joyful Welcome collects newborn items in support of babies and mothers in West Jordan. Charity Chair Joye Rolf tells us about what items are needed. She also talks about their Hocus Pocus 5K, Stroller Roll, and Silent Auction.

Hocus Pocus 5K & Stroller Roll + Silent Auction

Saturday, October 14

8:30 AM

The race starts at Jordan Landing Entertainment Village, 7251 Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan, UT.

Items needed:

For a list of items needed, visit joyfulwelcome.org.