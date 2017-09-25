3 Things You Need to Do in Your Garden Before Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the first snow blankets the mountains and the cooler temperatures take hold in the valleys, it time to start thinking about putting your garden and flower beds to rest for the season. Wendy Brown with the Salt Lake County Garden Association says right now we should be thinking about protecting our plants to survive the winter.

Her first tip to put mulch in bare spots around your plants. She says that about 2 to 3 inches of mulch added to the soil will act as a blanket and help conserve moisture and keep weeds down in the area. Her second tip is to prune back dead foliage off of your plants. She says it helps spur growth in the spring and looks better. Finally, make sure to clean our weeds this year. These garden pest can harbor bugs and steal nutrition from your garden.

If you would like to find more information on the Salt Lake County Garden Association CLICK HERE.