Here’s where you can browse a huge collection of Utah yearbooks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of State History is home to an impressive set of historical artifacts, maps, newspapers, telephone directories and other items from the Beehive State's past.

One collection they hold may be of particular interest to anyone who has attended high school in Utah: their yearbook collection.

FOX 13's Todd Tanner gives you a closer look at this collection in this edition of Uniquely Utah.

Click here for more information on visiting the Utah Division of State History.