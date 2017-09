TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a 60-year-old man in Taylorsville Saturday night.

Authorities said the suspect fatally hit the man with their car at 4774 S. Redwood Rd. and left the scene just before 11 p.m.

Both directions of Redwood Rd. were closed between 4760 S. and 5000 S.

The names of those involved have not been released.